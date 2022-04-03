Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 3
    PVL

    Dindin pumps 32 as Chery Tiggo edges Army in five sets

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    undefined
    Dindin Santiago Manabat and the Crossovers try to salvage seventh place.

    CHERY Tiggo averted a meltdown and pulled off a 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Black Mamba-Army in the classification round of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Dindin Santiago-Manabat came through with 32 points on 26 attacks, three blocks, and three aces as the for the Crossovers try to salvage seventh place in the nine-team tournament.

    It was a victory that almost wasn't to be for Chery Tiggo as it squandered a two set lead and allowed Black Mamba-Army to rally back and force a fifth set.

    Mylene Paat's block gave the Crossovers the 13-10 lead, but Honey Royse Tubino scored back-to-back hits to bring the Lady Troopers within one, 13-12.

    Chery Tiggo squeaker

    EJ Laure, though, would not be denied as she pushed Chery Tiggo to match point, before Jeanette Villareal failed to bring the ball over as the dethroned champion escaped with the victory.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Paat also helped the Crossovers' cause with 22 markers as they turn their attention to BaliPure on Tuesday for the last of its classification assignments.

    Tubino led Army with 25 points as Joanne Bunag got 11.

    The Lady Troopers, which ends up at 1-1 in the final matches, will end up at eighth place with a Chery Tiggo win over BaliPure.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Dindin Santiago Manabat and the Crossovers try to salvage seventh place.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again