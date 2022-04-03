Dindin pumps 32 as Chery Tiggo edges Army in five sets

CHERY Tiggo averted a meltdown and pulled off a 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 victory over Black Mamba-Army in the classification round of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at Mall of Asia Arena.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat came through with 32 points on 26 attacks, three blocks, and three aces as the for the Crossovers try to salvage seventh place in the nine-team tournament.

It was a victory that almost wasn't to be for Chery Tiggo as it squandered a two set lead and allowed Black Mamba-Army to rally back and force a fifth set.

Mylene Paat's block gave the Crossovers the 13-10 lead, but Honey Royse Tubino scored back-to-back hits to bring the Lady Troopers within one, 13-12.

Chery Tiggo squeaker

EJ Laure, though, would not be denied as she pushed Chery Tiggo to match point, before Jeanette Villareal failed to bring the ball over as the dethroned champion escaped with the victory.

Paat also helped the Crossovers' cause with 22 markers as they turn their attention to BaliPure on Tuesday for the last of its classification assignments.

Tubino led Army with 25 points as Joanne Bunag got 11.

The Lady Troopers, which ends up at 1-1 in the final matches, will end up at eighth place with a Chery Tiggo win over BaliPure.

