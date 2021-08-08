Deanna Wong has complete faith on Flying Titans to deliver

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte – Her playmaking chores built on trust, Deanna Wong helped Choco Mucho move on the cusp of reaching the PVL Open Conference Finals.

Wong scattered the offensive wealth as the Flying Titans shocked Jaja Santiago and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21, to take the opener of the best-of-three semifinals on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

For the 23-year-old setter, everything is built on trust.

“Tiwala talaga sa kanila kasi doon naman nagsimula lahat, e. Siguro trust yourself, kasi before you trust others naman, kailangan mo pagkatiwalaan yung sarili,” said Wong after distributing 16 excellent sets.

“I’m really proud of my teammates for delivering. It’s all on them dahil sa kanila yun talaga.”

Choco Mucho Flying Titans

Wong’s brilliant plays resulted in a balanced attack from Kat Tolentino, Ponggay Gaston, Bea De Leon, Maddie Madayag, and Regine Arocha.

“Expect ko manalo siyempre, pero we didn’t expect that we’ll do it in straight sets. Pero siyempre siguro inunderestimate ko yung team namin,” she said. “Ito yung pinagtrabahuhan talaga namin. I’m really confident sa team kasi family kami.”

The former Ateneo setter insisted the job’s not done yet as Choco Mucho needs to close out the semis series on Monday to move closer to the Flying Titans’ championship dreams.

“The goal is the championship naman and we’re not gonna stop until we get there. We’ll put on a fight no matter what. Kailangan pa magtrabaho, sipagin at pagtiyagaan,” Wong said.

