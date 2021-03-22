Top liberos Dawn Macandili, Denden Lazaro-Revilla set to renew rivalry in PVL

THE country’s top liberos Dawn Macandili and Denden Lazaro-Revilla can’t wait to see each other again in the Premier Volleyball League.

F2 Logistics ace libero Macandili and Choco Mucho star Revilla are set to rekindle their rivalry in the Open Conference set in May under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

They bannered Petron-F2 Logistics rivalry in the 2019 Philippine Superliga. Revilla helped the Blaze Spikers beat Macandili and the Cargo Movers for the Grand Prix crown. F2 Logistics captured the All-Filipino championship against Cignal and exacted a sweet revenge against Petron in the Invitational Conference.

But more than their on-court rivalry, the Philippine women’s volleyball team liberos are close friends and admire each other’s style of play.

“I’m very excited to play against ate Den. Since my college days, she’s one of my role models, she’s my senior libero. I really look up to her,” said Macandili during their guesting in The Game on Monday.

“Talagang inside the court, we’re opponents, we’re rivals. Outside the court, we’re friends. It’s nice to be against each other again,” she added.

Revilla also looks up to the former La Salle star, who brought their position to greater heights after earning the PSL All-Filipino MVP in 2016 and UAAP Finals MVP in 2017 as well as international accolades in Asian and Southeast Asian levels.

“Dawn has really come into herself like she broke out of her shell, early in the UAAP and ever since she broke a lot of barriers and stereo types that liberos are just defensive players at the back line they don’t really shine as much as the spikers,” said the multi-awarded Ateneo libero during her playing years.

“Dawn was able to shine on the court and lead the team as a libero. I look up to her because she’s a fierce competitor and a really hard worker and all-around great athlete,” she added.

Besides facing F2 Logistics, the 29-year-old Lazaro-Revilla is also looking forward to take on her former teammates Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado of Creamline.

“I haven’t played against Alyssa in a long time and Jia as well my former teammates in Ateneo. They are the reigning champions in the PVL, so of course everybody would want to meet the champions,” said Revilla, who is going to lead fellow Lady Eagles Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, and Bea de Leon.

Macandili is also excited to take on the defending Open Conference champion, led by Valdez and Morado, and rekindle their college rivalry together with her fellow Lady Spikers-turned-Cargo Movers Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo and Kianna Dy.

“Same with ate Den, siyempre you want to battle with the best,” she said. “Everyone naman po, I’m very excited to go up against. There are new teams, there are players na lumipat sa ibang teams. So we really can’t tell who’s gonna play their best this coming PVL.”