Daquis says change in mindset sparked Cignal revival

CIGNAL believes it has finally figured out what went wrong in their 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference campaign.

And it's all in the mind.

The 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference finalists suffered back-to-back straight-set losses to Chery Tiggo and defending champion Creamline before regaining their bearings in a 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Akari on Tuesday.

The turnaround, team captain Rachel Anne Daquis said, happened after a change in mindset.

"Sa sobrang seryoso namin, like gusto namin fierce na talagang manalo, hindi effective sa amin 'yun" Daquis said. "So binalik namin 'yung happiness, and ayun, nakita niyo naman na very effective."

"Lagi ngang sinasabi ni coach, we're okay. Okay 'yung training namin. Nasa mindset lang talaga naming mga players kung paano gagalaw talaga sa court... So itong [panalo], napakalaking impact nito sa team namin. High morale, masaya 'yung team and nage-enjoy," she added.

Daquis, who had a breakthrough game with 11 points and 7-of-14 receptions, said Cignal's 0-2 start served as a wake-up call for the team.

"Good thing sa mga nangyayari sa amin is, maaga kaming na-challenge. Kumbaga, maaga na-challenge 'yung team namin. Maaga namin nire-resolve 'yung kung ano man 'yung problem," she said.

Head coach Shaq Delos Santos echoed his team captain's sentiment and insisted the early-season struggle was part of their learning curve after three runner-up finishes in the 2022 season.

"Part lang siguro ng process 'tong mga nangyari samin. Hindi naman ibig sabihin na last year okay yung finish namin, and then ngayon kailangan ganon agad level," he said.

"Sabi ko nga sa kanila, yung skills, punong puno tayo ng skills. Experience meron tayo niyan pero kailangan lang natin maibalik kung ano talaga yung meron tayo at 'yun, ma-enjoy," he added.

The HD Spikers return to action on Feb. 21 against the Army-Black Mamba at PhilSports Arena.