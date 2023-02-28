Sigh of relief for Creamline as Carlos regains top form after injury scare

TOTS Carlos would not elaborate on an injury that kept her out of the Creamline starting lineup three days ago, saying only that she is glad to be back in fine form as the Cool Smashers notched a second straight win in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Carlos sat out the opening frame of a four-set win over Chery Tiggo due to another undisclosed Creamline injury — Alyssa Valdez recently underwent a procedure for a knee injury, with the Cool Smashers keeping mum on the official diagnosis.

But Carlos was back to lead Creamline on Tuesday, scoring 17 against Army-Black Mamba after a nine-point performance against Chery Tiggo on Saturday.

“I feel great,” Carlos said after coming up with 14 attacks, two aces, and a block along with six digs in the three-set win.

“Minor injury lang naman pero at least I got the chance to rest for a bit and ‘yun syempre pag nawala ka sa training, kailangan mo bumawi pag balik mo. Okay na okay na ako.”

Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses also breathed a sigh of relief as Carlos recovered just in time for the final stretch of the eliminations.

“Alam mo naman si Tots, sa harap, sa likod maaasahan mo naman. Hopefully yung minor injury niya, mawala na sa mga next game namin para hindi na rin kami concerned sa team namin na may mga injury,” he said.

“So hopefully maging maganda yung pakiramdam kasi dikit-dikit na yung mga games. Trabahuhin muna namin maging healthy kami sa mga next game namin,” he added as another key player in Jema Galanza sat out on the Tuesday game as she felt unwell.

The Cool Smashers look to secure their 11th straight playoff appearance when they face streaking PLDT next Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.