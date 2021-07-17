Creamline shows no rust, gives newcomer Sta. Lucia rude welcome

BACARRA — Michele Gumabao sparked the start of Creamline’s three-peat bid as she torched newcomer Sta. Lucia, 25-18, 25-21, 25-27, 25-18, in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Saturday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center here.

Gumabao vaunted her lethal form and showed no rust in the Cool Smashers’ return after a year-long pandemic lull.

Team captain Alyssa Valdez also made a rousing comeback and shone in Creamline’s loaded offense that was brilliantly orchestrated by playmaker Jia Morado.

Picking up from where they left off

The reigning back-to-back champion stretched its winning streak to 21 games dating back to its perfect run in the 2019 Open Conference Finals.

Gumabao unleashed 24 points from 21 kills, two aces and a block and contributed 15 digs on the defensive end.

Valdez nailed 17 attacks and three blocks for 20 points, while Morado had 25 excellent sets and five markers.

Reigning Conference MVP Jema Galanza had 13 points and 17 excellent receptions. Middle blocker Jeanette Panaga provided five of Creamline’s 11 kill blocks for 10 markers, while libero Kyla Atienzo made 16 receptions and 15 digs.

The Cool Smashers assistant coach Sherwin Meneses said their Clark bubble training made the team battle-ready to deny the Lady Realtors in one hour and 46 minutes.

“Lumaban talaga yung Sta. Lucia, ang lalaki nila eh,” said Meneses, who will coach Creamline while Tai Bundit is still out.

“Talagang nagtulong tulong lang yung team especially yung distribution ni Jia naging okay, nakuha yung panalo. Medyo tama naman yung time ng training kaya maganda condition nya. Talagang team effort kasi distributed yung bola e.”

MJ Phillips and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas delivered the clutch hits late in the third set to extend the game. However, Creamline regained its championship form and dominated the fourth frame to put the match away.

Phillips fired 14 attacks, five blocks and an ace for 20 points and had 13 digs, while Pontillas added 11 markers. Mika Reyes was limited to just three.

