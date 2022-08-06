Creamline overcomes two-set deficit to frustrate PLDT in PVL semis

Down two sets, Creamline pulled a 180 to fend off PLDT, 22-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19, 15-12, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals on Saturday at Ynares Center Antipolo.

Creamline vs PLDT recap

Leading scorer Tots Carlos delivered on both ends with a game-high 22 points off 18 attacks, and three blocks and 22 digs to keep the Cool Smashers unblemished at 2-0.

Team captain Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, and Pangs Panaga added 14 markers each.

Libero Kyla Atienza copped her first Player of the Game honors with her super floor defense as she tallied 23 digs and 17 receptions.

Leading with a five-point cushion in the decider, the Cool Smashers averted another late-game surge by the High Speed Hitters who fired off a 5-0 run to tie things up at 11-all.

Costly errors from PLDT and back-to-back blocks from Creamline capped the win for the Cool Samshers.

PLDT was looking to pull an upset as it led with a two-set lead, featuring that 8-1 rally in the extended second that turned a 19-24 deficit to a 27-25 victory courtesy of Dell Palomata who finished with 14 points off 12 attacks and two blocks in a losing effort.

Creamline flexed its championship poise to turn its back on PLDT as they pounced on an error-plagued High Speed Hitters in the third and fourth frame, finishing with a 60-55 advantage in attacks, 12-11 edge in blocks, and 6-5 upper hand in aces.

With the loss, the High Speed Hitters fell to 2-1 in the standings.

Four High Speed Hitters paced the loss in doube-figure scoring led by Palomata's 14. Mika Reyes chipped in 13 points, Fiola Ceballos added 11 points while Jules Samonte added 10.

