Creamline shrugs off late rally to rip PLDT in season-opener

CREAMLINE flaunted its pedigree with a straight-set win over PLDT, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Thursday at Paco Arena.

Creamline vs PLDT recap

The Cool Smashers, however, found trouble in set three after taking an 11-3 lead and allowed the High Speed Hitters to rally back and get to within two, 23-21.

Tots Carlos did come to Creamline's rescue, putting her side to match point before an error from Toni Rose Basas put an end to the match.

Carlos topped the Cool Smashers with 16 points built on 13 attacks, two blocks, and a service ace, while Alyssa Valdez fired 11 of her 13 markers off hits.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jema Galanza chimed in 10 points, as Jia Morado-de Guzman had 22 of Creamline's 23 excellent sets.

Dell Palomata carried PLDT with nine points as Mika Reyes and Jovy Prado were both held to just four each.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.