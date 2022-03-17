Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Creamline shrugs off late rally to rip PLDT in season-opener

    4 hours ago
    Tots Carlos Creamline vs PLDT
    Tots Carlos comes up clutch for the Cool Smashers.
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    CREAMLINE flaunted its pedigree with a straight-set win over PLDT, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Thursday at Paco Arena.

    Creamline vs PLDT recap

    The Cool Smashers, however, found trouble in set three after taking an 11-3 lead and allowed the High Speed Hitters to rally back and get to within two, 23-21.

    Tots Carlos did come to Creamline's rescue, putting her side to match point before an error from Toni Rose Basas put an end to the match.

    Carlos topped the Cool Smashers with 16 points built on 13 attacks, two blocks, and a service ace, while Alyssa Valdez fired 11 of her 13 markers off hits.

      Jema Galanza Creamline vs PLDT

      Jema Galanza chimed in 10 points, as Jia Morado-de Guzman had 22 of Creamline's 23 excellent sets.

      Dell Palomata carried PLDT with nine points as Mika Reyes and Jovy Prado were both held to just four each.

