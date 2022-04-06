Creamline holds off PetroGazz to move on cusp of PVL title

CREAMLINE got its act late and pulled a thrilling four-set win over PetroGazz, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 32-30, to win Game One of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Finals Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Creamline vs Petrogazz Game 1 recap

The Angels were the one to blink first as Seth Rodriguez' hit went out in a nail-biting back-and-forth to end the fourth set, gifting the Cool Smashers the hard-earned victory in the best-of-three series.

Jia Morado-de Guzman made sure that the Creamline followed its gameplan to a tee with her 39 excellent sets and 15 excellent digs, to go with four points excellently doing the dirty work for her side in front of the 13,620 in attendance.

That allowed the Cool Smashers' top guns Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos to flex the team's firepower as they delivered 76 points off attacks.

Valdez dropped 26 points off 24 kills, while Carlos also got 26 to her name from 23 attacks and three aces.

Jema Galanza also contributed 17 markers, as Jeanette Panaga had 13 in the conquest.

"Actually yung fourth set, sobrang ganda ng game both teams. Nag-deliver yung mga players nila. Talagang break lang yung napunta sa amin," said coach Sherwin Meneses.

"Happy kami kasi nakuha namin Game One. Importante naman ay nanalo ka, so back to training kami ng one game, at tignan namin kung saan kami nagkulang."

Game Two is on Friday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

MJ Phillips led PetroGazz with 13 points from a game-high six blocks, while Jonah Sabete also made key plays for her 11.

The Angels, however, still lost the match after getting six set points largely due to the absence of their spikers in Myla Pablo, who got seven, and Grethcel Soltones, who scored 12 markers, as both exited the game in the third and fourth set, respectively.

