Creamline sweeps Petro Gazz to make fifth PVL Finals stint in a row

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, and Jema Galanza lifted Creamline to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference Finals after sweeping Petro Gazz, 27-25, 25-22, 25-16, on Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Cool Smashers head coach Tai Bundit’s gambit on Valdez-Carlos-Galanza trio continued to work wonders as they knocked out the Angels in dominant fashion, following a come-from-behind five set win in Game 1 of their best-of-three semifinals series.

The ‘three-peat’-seeking franchise earned its fifth straight PVL Finals appearance — first in the professional era.

Creamline takes on the winner of Tuesday’s semis rubber match between Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo in a best-of-three championship series starting on Wednesday.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Carlos, who delivered the killer blows in Game 1, sustained her fine play with 21 points including 13 excellent receptions to reach her first PVL Finals.

Galanza dropped eight attacks, two aces and as many as blocks for 12 points and made 14 digs and nine receptions. Valdez had nine markers.

Jia Morado orchestrated Creamline’s balanced attack with 36 excellent sets on top of 12 digs and four markers as middle blockers Jeanette Panaga and Risa Sato also played instrumental with 10 and eight points, respectively.

“It's a total team effort for the Cool Smashers mapa sa labas ng court, yung mga second stringers or yung coaches, lahat ng reminders talaga nila on point kaya nagawa and naapply din namin inside the court,” said Valdez shortly after the win.

Myla Pablo, who exploded with 26 points in Game 1, was held to just three points.

Ria Meneses led Petro Gazz with nine points. Ces Molina and Remy Palma had eight and seven markers, respectively.

The Angels will be relegated to the bronze medal series on Wednesday against the loser of the other semis pairing.

