Creamline shrugs off shaky start vs Petro Gazz to grab first win

CREAMLINE’S championship poise was in full display as it edged gritty rival Petro Gazz, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, to jumpstart its campaign in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference, Tuesday, at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Tots Carlos topped all scorers with 18 points, while Jema Galanza delivered a double-double performance with 17 points on top of 14 digs to help the Cool Smashers grab their first victory.

Despite trailing 4-12 in the first set, the Cool Smashers displayed their championship composure to overtake the Angels off team captain Alyssa Valdez's kill, 25-22.

The same sequence unfolded in the second frame with the Angels leading and the Cool Smashers catching up, but Aiza Mazo closed the doors on a Valdez attack to steal a set from the champions, 23-25.

It was a back-and-forth affair come the third set until a Galanza block on a running MJ Philips put the Cool Smashers at set point, 24-22. A crucial attack error from the Angels put Creamline ahead, 2-1.

The reigning champions finally pulled away in the fourth set, with another costly service error from the Angels sealing the Cool Smashers' first win.

Myla Pablo and Philips paced the Angels with 15 and 14 points each.

The Cool Smashers now share 1-0 slates with fellow opening-day winners Choco Mucho, Cignal, and PLDT.

