Resilient Creamline passes Petro Gazz test to stay perfect

CREAMLINE willed its way back from a set down over Petro Gazz, 25-22, 23-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday.

Creamline vs Petro Gazz 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

Tots Carlos lifted Creamline to a hard-earned win with 16 attack points.

The Cool Smashers stayed perfect for the fifth game running, and are the only team left without a loss halfway through the elimination round.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz dropped to 4-2 (win-loss) in a triple-tie for sixth place with Cignal and F2 Logistics.

“Masaya kami at naitawid namin ‘yung panalo namin. Ako sobrang saya ko kasi ‘yung team namin nag-dedeliver lahat at ‘yun naman ‘yung importante para pagdating sa crucial matches, tulungan talaga,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

“Thankful kami kasi ‘yung mga bench players namin, actually hindi sila bench players, sila ‘yung may opportunity na tumapos ng laro. Masaya kami kahit ganun ‘yung pagkapanalo namin kasi ‘di naman talaga magpapatalo ang Petro Gazz,” he added.

In a thrilling chapter of the storied PVL rivalry, Michele Gumabao’s 19 points in the first three sets and the finishing one-two blow from Tots Carlos (16 points) and Jema Galanza (15 points) kept Creamline’s unscathed slate intact.

From one scoring run to another, both teams traded big punches all-match long with Grethcel Soltones and Jonah Sabete’s 45 combined markers at the forefront of the Angels’ shorthanded efforts.

Two titanic clashes await both champion clubs as Creamline renews its own rivalry with F2 Logistics (4-2) on Tuesday while Petro Gazz locks horns with Cignal in two days’ time (4-2).

