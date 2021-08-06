Creamline survives Perlas Spikers to clinch PVL semis top seed

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez came to the rescue for Creamline to elude the upset ax of Perlas Spikers, 25-12, 22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10, and clinch the No. 1 seed heading to the semifinals of Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Friday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Creamline vs Perlas Spikers recap

Down two sets to one, Carlos and Valdez lifted the Cool Smashers to fight their way back against the hard-fighting Perlas, which showed a gallant stand behind the efforts of Heather Guino-o, Chery Nunag and Jho Maraguinot.

Valdez scored four points in the fifth set, where she also drew support from Carlos and Jema Galanza in scoring the clutch hits to escape the gritty Perlas Spikers. PHOTO: PVL photos

Creamline secured the top spot winning eight of its nine games ahead of the semifinals, where it battles the No.4 seed in a best-of-series starting on Sunday.

No. 2 Choco Mucho (6-1) and joint third placers Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz, tied at 6-2, are still fighting for their semis placings in their remaining elimination games.

Valdez led the Cool Smashers anew with 24 points off 22 attacks and two aces. Carlos sustained her fine play, as starter this time, finishing 20 points, 21 digs and 12 receptions.

“We give credit for Perlas today. They really give a good fight. Floor defense nila overall total team effort,” said Valdez.

“We believe sa tiwala ng mga coaches namin na everyone in our team na gagawa.”

The three-time league MVP also lauded the impact of Jema Galanza, who came off the bench and delivered 13 points.

“Jema came back at the right time and alam naming hinihintay nya lang din ito we’re just happy for her also,” she said.

Jia Morado made 25 excellent sets and 16 digs, while Michele Gumabao had four blocks for 11 points only playing in the first three sets.

Nunag led Perlas’ valiant effort with 17 points off 13 attacks, three kill blocks and an ace. Guino-o chipped in 14 points and 26 digs and Maraguinot had 12 markers.

Setter Gel Cayuna also shone with 44 excellent sets on top of six points as Perlas Spikers dropped to 1-7, a day before their last elimination game against BaliPure (2-6).

