Creamline shrugs off Farm Fresh upset bid to make it 4 wins in a row

THE Creamline Cool Smashers fended off an upset-seeking Farm Fresh Foxies side to remain perfect in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, winning in four sets, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Tuesday.

Creamline vs Farm Fresh 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

Creamline dug deep late in the fourth set courtesy of timely contributions from Bernadeth Pons, but it was a crucial one-two play from setter Kyle Negrito that gave the Cool Smashers breathing room, 24-22.

Pangs Panaga then provided the finishing blow with a smart play to help the Cool Smashers improve to 4-0.

The Foxies took advantage of a error-prone Creamline side that saw the defending champions give away 30 points in the four-set match.

In Set 4, it was two consecutive errors that got Farm Fresh within a point, 22-23, before Negrito’s cerebral play outsmarted the young Foxies to get the Cool Smashers to match point.

After the game, Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses lamented their miscues against a capable Farm Fresh side.

“Syempre yung errors namin, masyadong madami so talagang di maganda yung nilaro namin. Pero yung Farm Fresh talagang promising talaga sila, sabi ko nga sa team namin, hindi sila pwedeng basta-bastahin kasi talagang may potential yung team nila, kung pinagbigyan mo yan, talagang lalaban at lalaban yan,” Meneses said.

“Pero yung sa errors namin, sa sobrang dami siguro talagang trabahuhin namin ng husto muna yun bago sa next game namin.”

Michele Gumabao led the cavalry in the 4-set win for Creamline with 20 points as Player of the Game Jema Galanza chipped in with 18 markers. Tots Carlos provided 14 points as well.

Meanwhile, Trisha Tubu paced Farm Fresh in the gallant stand with 19 markers. Kate Santiago provided 15 points of her own.

Farm Fresh also got surprising contributions from newly minted starter Pia Ildefonso with 12 points.

Creamline faces rival Petro Gazz next on November 9, while the Foxies continue to seek their first win in the PVL against the Cignal HD Spikers on Saturday, November 4.

