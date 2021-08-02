Creamline nips Cignal to get back on winning track after rare loss

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Creamline survived the gallant stand of Cignal, 25-22, 27-25, 25-19, on Monday to move on cusp of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference semifinals at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Creamline vs Cignal recap

The Cool Smashers needed to escape the tough challenge of the back against the wall HD Spikers in each set before knocking them out of semis contention.

Alyssa Valdez lifted Creamline in inching closer to a semis berth with 6-1 record for second place and bounce back from its first defeat in two years at the helm of Chery Tiggo in four sets last Friday.

The three-time PVL MVP finished with 14 points including 10 excellent receptions and seven digs.

PHOTO: PVL photos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Michele Gumabao nailed 10 kills for 11 points. Jema Galanza had 10 markers. Setter Jia Morado made 21 excellent sets as Risa Sato was also instrumental with seven points in two sets and Tots Carlos adding six playing in the last set.

“Yung Cignal talagang lumalaban din 'yan. Hindi naman kami nagpahinga, talagang lumaban lang yung Cignal maganda yung ginalaw nila. Buti na lang nakabawi kami nung third set so lesson din sa amin yun,” said Creamline interim coach Sherwin Meneses.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Rachel Anne Daquis didn’t play due to groin strain but head coach Shaq Delos Santos said it’s nothing serious.

Klarisa Abriam and Julia Ipac stepped up to lead Cignal’s gallant stand with 14 and 10 points, respectively. The HD Spikers bombed out of contention after six losses in seven matches.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.