Creamline shrugs off Domingo exit to rip Cignal

CREAMLINE asserted its mastery of Cignal in a blowout 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference in Batangas City on Saturday.

Creamline vs Cignal 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

In their first match since Ced Domingo's club exit, the Cool Smashers continued to flex their championship form through Michele Gumabao's 20 points on 19 attacks and one block.

The defending champions have won their first two games with just a set dropped as Cignal splits at 1-1 (win-loss).

The unassailable Gumabao fired her second straight 20-point output for the Cool Smashers, establishing herself as a consistent offensive threat for the conference titleholders.

Noticeably absent, however, was Creamline's debut game star Bernadeth Pons who was surprisingly unused after a 22-piece against sister club Choco Mucho..

To the surprise of many, hometown hero Alyssa Valdez only had a brief second set cameo and posted three quick points.

Meanwhile, Ces Molina was at the forefront yet again for the HD Spikers with a team-high 17 markers together with the returning Jovelyn Gonzaga and Vanie Gandler with six apiece.

