Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Oct 21
    PVL

    Creamline shrugs off Domingo exit to rip Cignal

    Gumabao delivers as Cool Smashers show depth even in Domingo absence
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    Michele Gumabao Creamline vs Cignal
    PHOTO: PVL Images

    CREAMLINE asserted its mastery of Cignal in a blowout 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference in Batangas City on Saturday.

    Creamline vs Cignal 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference recap

    In their first match since Ced Domingo's club exit, the Cool Smashers continued to flex their championship form through Michele Gumabao's 20 points on 19 attacks and one block.

    The defending champions have won their first two games with just a set dropped as Cignal splits at 1-1 (win-loss).

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The unassailable Gumabao fired her second straight 20-point output for the Cool Smashers, establishing herself as a consistent offensive threat for the conference titleholders.

      Noticeably absent, however, was Creamline's debut game star Bernadeth Pons who was surprisingly unused after a 22-piece against sister club Choco Mucho..

      To the surprise of many, hometown hero Alyssa Valdez only had a brief second set cameo and posted three quick points.

      Meanwhile, Ces Molina was at the forefront yet again for the HD Spikers with a team-high 17 markers together with the returning Jovelyn Gonzaga and Vanie Gandler with six apiece.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PVL Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again