Resilient Creamline clinches semis after ending Choco Mucho streak

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez, Michele Gumabao, and Tots Carlos sparked Creamline’s amazing comeback to deal Choco Mucho’s first defeat, 18-25, 25-9, 21-25, 25-18, 15-6, and earn a ticket to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference semifinals on Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Valdez, Gumabao and super sub Carlos showed the way for the Cool Smashers in the fifth set to fight their way back from a 1-2 deficit and ground the Flying Titans’ six-game winning streak.

Risa Sato’s quick attack and Jia Morado’s service ace handed Choco Mucho’s first defeat.

Creamline regained the solo No.1 spot with a 7-1 record, surpassing Choco Mucho (6-1).

Valdez unleashed 22 points off 18 attacks, three aces and a block to give a statement win for head coach Tai Bundit, who called the shots for the first time after sitting behind the bench in the last three matches.

“I think one thing na our coaches keep on reminding us is to really just play, let it all out inside the court. We really just have to play for each other and all throughout the game,” said team captain Valdez, who also contributed 23 digs and 12 excellent receptions.

“May mga struggles and may mga lapses pa rin but I think all the shouting and yung pagchicheer ng lahat nakita niyo naman it really helped the team.”

Gumabao delivered 19 points and 16 digs, while Morado kept her team afloat with her brilliant plays, finishing with 37 excellent sets.

Carlos sparked the Cool Smashers’ comeback with 16 points and 12 receptions off the bench. Jeanette Panaga also returned from an ankle injury with six blocks for 13 markers, while Sato added 12.

Choco Mucho dropped to No.2 spot before its grueling stretch facing Petro Gazz on Friday and Chery Tiggo on Saturday, followed by the daily semifinals matches next week.

Kat Tolentino led the Flying Titans with 16 points. Maddie Madayag nailed six kill blocks for 12 points. Ponggay Gaston had 11 points and 10 receptions, while setter Deanna Wong made 33 excellent sets and 20 digs.

