Creamline books semis ticket after handing tough Chery Tiggo first loss

UNDEFEATED Creamline handed Chery Tiggo its first loss in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference to secure a semifinals berth with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-12, 32-30 victory on Saturday at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna.

Creamline vs Chery Tiggo recap

Ced Domingo's back-to-back quicks put on the finishing touches in the highly contested extended fourth set that ran for 44 minutes.

Both teams are now through the playoffs with the Cool Smashers regaining the lead at 5-0, while the Crossovers follow just behind at 5-1.

Jia De Guzman steered the offense with 23 excellent sets to lead all Cool Smashers starters to double figure scoring.

Yelo Basa led the pack of double-doubles with 22 points and 10 digs, Jema Galanza with 14 markers and 12 receptions and Alyssa Valdez with 13 points and nine digs.

Middle blockers Ced Domingo and Pang Panaga complete the cast with 10 points apiece.

"Yung fourth set talagang anyone’s game na. We’re lucky napunta yung breaks sa amin. May mga lapses pero syempre kailangan naming makabawi and iti-train namin kung ano yung mga lapses namin," head coach Sherwin Meneses said after the Cool Smashers had the chance to end the game when they arrived at match point first, 24-22.

EJ Laure's all-around performance of 12 points, 16 receptions and four digs was highlighted by her back to back kills that extended the match at 24 all.

Montenegrin import Jelena Cvijovic tallied team-high 18 points and the crucial kill in the fourth set that almost forced the match to a decider, 29-28.

Mylene Paat had 14 points including the drop ball that tied the game at 30 all, before Domingo put away two kills that wrapped the match.

