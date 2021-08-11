Creamline survives Chery Tiggo to move on verge of PVL 'three-peat'

BACARRA, ILOCOS NORTE — Creamline eluded a meltdown to turn back Chery Tiggo, 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 15-7, and move on the cusp of ruling the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Creamline vs Chery Tiggo Game 1 recap

The Cool Smashers flirted with disaster after blowing a two-set lead that allowed Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat to force a deciding fifth set.

But Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza came to the rescue in the fifth set to survive the tall and gritty Crossovers in Game 1 of their best-of-three title series.

Creamline regained its momentum in the fifth as Valdez nailed an attack for a 13-6 spread followed by an ace from Jia Morado to reach match point.

Chery Tiggo saved a point, but Valdez delivered the game-winning spike.

The Cool Smashers seek to complete their conference ‘three-peat’ in Game 2 on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Carlos erupted with 26 points off 22 kills, three blocks and an ace. Valdez finished with 21 points, all coming from attacks, while Galanza delivered 17 markers, 18 digs and 13 excellent receptions.

Playmaker Jia Morado orchestrated Creamline’s offense with 41 excellent sets and fired four aces for seven points.

“We're just really thankful na everything worked for us during the fifth set. Siyempre we really can't count out Chery Tiggo and alam naman namin 'yun,” said Valdez. “But we're just really blessed na lahat talaga all in, talaga yung mindset namin is to give our all during the fifth set and nakita naman natin.”

The match was delayed for an hour after Chery Tiggo wore its white jersey, instead of dark, forcing a team staff to rush back to Fort Ilocandia to get the blue uniforms during the warm ups.

But the long wait didn’t dampen Creamline’s momentum and desire as it patiently waited and warmed up for Game 1.

The Crossovers were also able to recover from their lethargic start behind the valiant efforts of the Santiago sisters but still fell short.

Santiago unleashed 25 points off 22 attacks, two aces and a block. Manabat delivered 19 points, while Shaya Adorador had nine markers, 12 digs and 11 excellent receptions.

