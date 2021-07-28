Creamline limits BaliPure to 3 points in 2nd set to sustain win streak

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Creamline sent BaliPure crashing back to earth, 25-12, 25-3, 25-15, to earn its fifth straight victory in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Wednesday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

Michele Gumabao and Alyssa Valdez took turns in nailing the attacks that punished Balipure, which was held to just three points in the second set — the lowest score by a team in a set in league history.

The Cool Smashers prevented the Water Defenders from scoring a spike in the second set as the latter got their three points from Alina Bicar’s ace, a service error from Jia Morado and a block from Satrriani Espiritu.

Creamline reclaimed the solo lead with a 5-0 record and stretched its winning streak to to 25 games dating back to August 11, 2019.

Valdez delivered 16 points off 10 attacks, four aces and two blocks. Gumabao fired 14 points, while Jema Galanza added 10 markers for the Cool Smashers who also drew 25 excellent sets from Jia Morado.

“We all know BaliPure made so much impact in this campaign naghanda talaga kami and grabe yung reminders kaya nailabas din namin sa game,” said Valdez, who also had nine digs.

The previous PVL low also came from a Creamline match when it held the defunct Chef's Classics, 25-5 last Aug. 18, 2019.

The second worst set score in Sports Vision history was when the CJ Rosario-led Arellano beat University of Batangas, 25-4, 25-23, 25-15, in the 2015 Shakey’s V-League Collegiate Conference.BaliPure only scored 12 attacks — half coming from Graze Bombita — succumbing their two-game winning streak to Creamline’s 45 kills.

Bombita finished with seven points, while Bicar was held to four excellent sets as the Water Defenders’ dropped to 2-2 record in the fifth place.

