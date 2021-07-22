Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alyssa Valdez clutch as Creamline escapes Army, stays perfect in PVL

    by Lance Agcaoili
    Just now
    BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Alyssa Valdez delivered the clutch hits for Creamline to survive Black Mamba-Army’s upset ax, 20-25, 25-15, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13, and stay unbeaten in three games in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Thursday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

    Creamline erased a 3-9 deficit in the fifth set with with Tots Carlos capping their late rally to steal the lead, 13-12. Jean Delos Reyes delivered the equalizer before Valdez’s heroics.

    The Cool Smashers extended their winning streak to 23 games dating back to August 11, 2019.

    Tots Carlos also shone on her first start for the Cool Smashers, while Jema Galanza provided the spark from the bench as she came to the rescue in the fourth set to force a decider.

