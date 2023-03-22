Any chance of Alyssa Valdez rejoining Creamline in PVL Finals?

ALYSSA Valdez's return to action remains in doubt for PVL Finals-bound Creamline.

The three-time MVP has yet to get clearance from her doctors to play again months since suffering an undisclosed knee injury last December.

Since then, Valdez has remained on the sidelines in Creamline's title defense in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference.

“I’m really playing to recover as soon as possible also… hopefully soon. Now, that’s all I'm gonna say. We really have to wait for my doctor’s approval,” she said after Creamline punched its finals ticket with a sweep of F2 Logistics in the semifinals.

Valdez and the Cool Smashers organization have remained mum on the official diagnosis on her knee injury.

“Yung [physical therapist] kasi ang nagre-report lang sa amin kung ano yung condition ni Ly,” head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

“‘Di ko ma-straight yung sagot kasi yung doctor talaga yung nagsasabi kung fit na siya maglaro. Pero ngayon, maganda kasi yung condition niya. Talagang nag-iimprove na yung injury niya. Naghi-heal na,” he added.

Valdez said she's raring to play again.

“I will always fight for the team, be it inside the court, nasa bench or nasaan man. I’m really, really, willing to do whatever it takes para mas makatulong din sa team,” she said.

So far, Valdez's absence hasn't slowed down the defending champions who now rely on Jema Galanza, MVP candidate Tots Carlos and team captain and leading best setter Jia De Guzman.

Carlos dropped 19 points in just three sets in Creamline’s 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 victory over F2 Logistics in the Game Two semifinals on Tuesday, while Galanza has been providing support on both ends with 11 points, 15 digs and 12 receptions.

Valdez couldn’t be any prouder.

“I’m very proud of them kasi for the past months, I've been on the sidelines lang watching them training and prepare for games. I can see how they worked hard, they worked smart in practices.

"I’m just very very happy to see this actual na in-apply talaga nila. I’m very proud of them talaga.”

The Cool Smashers will still have to wait until Thursday to know their opponent in the best-of-three finals as PLDT and Petro Gazz battle it out in a do-or-die Game 3 on Thursday in their own semifinal.

The championship series begins on Sunday.