Tots Carlos steps out of teammate Alyssa's shadow, wins PVL MVP award

ANTIPOLO - Tots Carlos stamped her class all tournament long and came away with the Season Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference after leading Creamline to a return trip to the Finals.

It's the biggest individual triumph for the former University of the Philippines opposite spiker as she becomes the third Creamline player to bag the top individual award after Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza.

Aside from the MVP honors, Carlos was also named as the Best Opposite Spiker for the first time since winning it in the 2019 Open Conference as she stepped out of the giant shadow of Creamline teammate Alyssa Valdez.

She can add one more trophy to that haul as the Cool Smashers aim to complete the sweep of the best-of-three championship series Friday at Ynares Center.

Cignal dominated the individual honors with Gel Cayuna named as the Best Setter, Rose Doria and Ria Meneses feted as the Best Middle Blockers, and Ces Molina named as one of the Best Outside Spikers together with Petro Gazz' Grethcel Soltones.

Rounding out the awards is F2 Logistics' Dawn Macandili who was named as the Best Libero.

