Creamline rips PLDT for second straight win in PVL Invitational

CREAMLINE made quick work of PLDT, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21, to notch its second win in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference on Tuesday at the Filoil Arena in San Juan.

The Cool Smashers extend their win streak to 10 matches. The last time they lost was in the decider of the 2021 Open Conference Finals against Chery Tiggo.

PLDT took a 13-17 lead in the third but the reigning champions remained composed and fired off a 5-1 run to knot it at 18.

It was then a back-and-forth affair until the Cool Smasher overtook the High Speed Hitters to get to set point, 24-20.

A Jema Galanza service error saved PLDT a set point, but Tots Carlos immediately hammered a kill to seal Creamline's 2-0 slate.

Carlos topped all scorers with 17 points off 15 kills on top of eight digs, while Galanza added 12 markers.

Alyssa Valdez bounced back from a eight-point output in their first match, making 13 attacks and 11 digs.

The Cool Smashers, however, committed 22 errors in just three frames, something the team captain hopes to improve.

"Ang dami naming unforced errors na pwede naman namin i-minimize talaga during the match," Valdez said.

"So hopefully yun talaga kahit papano mas ma-improve namin hangga't tumatagal yung season, yung tournament but we're just very thankful. A win is a win."

Jules Samonte was the lone player in the losing side to finish in double figures with 10 points.

PLDT slid to 1-1.

