Creamline, PetroGazz begin PVL Open Conference title showdown

CREAMLINE and PetroGazz collide for all the marbles starting on Wednesday as they dispute the championship of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

The opener of the best-of-three series is set at Mall of Asia Arena, with the next matches set at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

For the Cool Smashers, it's an exciting time to reclaim their rightful place to the top as they have truly stamped their class after going unbeaten through six matches.

"Exciting para sa amin itong championship na ito," said coach Sherwin Meneses.

The Angels, meanwhile, acknowledge that they are heading to this series as underdogs as coach Jerry Yee remarked, "Ang tagal nilang magkakasama, so talagang mahihirapan kami pero we will try our best."

Creamline topped PetroGazz in their first faceoff in the eliminations with a tough five set win, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10, back in March 23.

But those stats should be thrown out of the window with the championship now up for grabs.

The match starts at 6 p.m.

Here's what fans can expect from the intriguing championship clash.

TOTS' WORLD: Tots Carlos wanted to redeem herself from Creamline's bridesmaid finish in the 2021 Open Conference and boy, did she ever. The opposite hitter from University of the Philippines has been scintillating for the Cool Smashers when the lights are at their brightest, hiking her marks from 18.75 points from the eliminations to the quarters to 24.5 markers in the semis sweep of Choco Mucho. No doubt, Carlos will be the woman of the hour if Creamline wants to get that cup.

Myla Pablo and the Angels face the well-rested Cool Smashers.

AGAINST ALL ODDS: Losing the opener of the semifinal series to the rejigged Cignal squad, PetroGazz was almost left for dead and was close to being counted out. Yet Myla Pablo flashed her old deadly form in the second match to force the decider and it only triggered a tidal wave of momentum for the Angels. It wasn't long before Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Grethcel Soltones, and Remy Palma followed suit as they won the decider to enter the championship round for the first time in two years.

TWO YEARS IN THE MAKING: This clash will be a rematch of two title showdowns in the 2019 PVL season. PetroGazz got the better of Creamline in three matches in the Reinforced Conference behind import Janisa Johnson. The Cool Smashers, meanwhile, got one back in the Open Conference as they swept the Angels in two with Jia Morado and Jema Galanza setting the table. Round Three is upon us.

