Creamline out to exorcise ghost of 2019 horror loss to Petro Gazz

THREE years have passed, but the bitter memories at Ynares Center in Antipolo still linger for Creamline.

It was there where the Cool Smashers suffered one of the toughest defeats in their long years in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), losing Game Three of the 2019 Reinforced Conference Finals to Petro Gazz in four sets.

Extra motivation

Fully aware of that history, Creamline's top stars are just motivated to exorcise those demons and replenish it with better ones starting with a sweep of the 2022 Open Conference championship series, ironically against the same team.

"We have to love Ynares," said Alyssa Valdez heading to Game Two on Friday. "We had a very heartbreaking [experience] at Ynares in 2019 because sobrang grabe yung pagkatalo namin nung Reinforced Conference against PetroGazz."

Jia de Guzman added: "It's in an arena na we had a not-so-good experience before."

The Angels, buoyed by imports Wilma Salas and Finals MVP Janisa Johnson, as well as locals Cherry Nunag, Jov Prado, and Chie Saet, won that best-of-three series in Antipolo to hand the Cool Smashers their first-ever loss in the Finals.

A lot has changed since then.

For one, there are no more imports in this third collision between Creamline and Petro Gazz. Jeanette Panaga has also swapped loyalties, moving from the Angels to the Cool Smashers.

From that face-off, Creamline has retained a virtually intact lineup while adding key figures in Tots Carlos and Panaga.

On the flipside, only Saet, Jonah Sabete, and Djanel Cheng remain from that championship-winning Petro Gazz squad.

After the thrilling 25-16, 23-25, 25-12, 32-30 win in Game One, Alyssa and Co. can put that horror loss behind them.

"That's an experience na we learned from and hopefully malabas namin yung best namin next game," said de Guzman.

Valdez agreed, saying, "I guess we've learned from that as a team kasi halos kami-kami pa rin ang magkakasama from that 2019 team to 2022. Syempre ibang extra motivation and inspiration yun coming in, literally and figuratively in Ynares lalo na Finals ulit. We will take that as an inspiration talaga coming in sa Friday."

