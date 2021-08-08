Creamline moves closer to finals with five-set win over Petro Gazz

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Tots Carlos showed the way as Creamline beat Petro Gazz, 27-29, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 16-14, in the first match of their semifinal series in the PVLOpen Conference Finals on Sunday at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center.

The Cool Smashers look to complete a sweep of the best-of-three series on Monday at 5 p.m.

Carlos scored eight of her 23 points in the fifth set. The University of the Philippines standout put Creamline at match point, 14-13, but a net touch from her team allowed a deuce. She drilled another attack before Jema Galanza came up with the match-ending kill.

“Tots is very aggressive, not only in terms of attacking but also inside the court very nice ang attitude nya towards everyone,” said Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez.

Valdez led Creamline in scoring with 25 points, while Galanza had 16 points.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jia Morado had 37 excellent sets and had 16 digs, while Michele Gumabao added 13 points, playing only in the first three sets.

“We will give the credit to Petro Gazz. They’ve been really doing well, hindi lang sa net defense, grabe din atake nila today,” Valdez said. “We just really listened to our coaches kasi there were some adjustments in the middle of the game towards the latter part of the third set and fourth set.”

The Cool Smashers survived despite committing 35 errors.

Myla Pablo nailed 25 attacks and wound up with 26 points.

Ces Molina had 17 points, with four kill blocks, while making 15 digs and 14 excellent receptions.

Grethcel Soltones and Remy Palma delivered big hits in the fifth set and finished with 10 points each, while libero Kath Arado had 28 digs and 14 excellent receptions.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.