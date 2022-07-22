Creamline loss to Cignal a timely wake-up call, says Alyssa Valdez

ALYSSA Valdez admitted Creamline was undone by one too many errors in a four-set loss to Cignal on Thursday night in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

"Hindi kami nagkulang. Nasobrahan yung errors namin," she said in jest after Creamline suffered its first loss in three games and ended up in a triple tie for second place with Army-Black Mamba and PLDT behind unbeaten Cignal.

"Unfortunately we had so many unforced errors. So I guess 'yun."

The loss was actually the Cool Smashers' first in 11 games - their last defeat dating back to Game 3 of the Open Conference Finals against Chery Tiggo held at Ilocos Norte.

Still, Valdez is sticking to the positibes, saying the loss came early in the tournament and can only serve as a wake-up call for the Cool Smashers, especially with the marquee game against Choco Mucho coming on Saturday.

"We’ll take it as a challenge and it’s an extra motivation for us kasi sometimes kailangan din namin ng konting pampagising din para malaman namin yung pagkukulang at pagkakamali namin and kailangan pa namin iimprove," the 5-foot-9 spiker said.



Valdez praised Cignal's defense on the net and fighting spirit. Although Creamline had a 56-38 advantage in attacks, the HD Spikers imposed its dominance at the net with 13 blocks against the Cool Smashers' seven.

"Mahirap din makapuntos talaga, their blocking as a team very strong din. Kitang kita naman natin yung height nila, very intimidating sa loob ng court," said the Creamline skipper, who finished with nine points in the loss.

Creamline is two wins away from a semifinals berth and Valdez assured Creamline will come out more motivated, beginning with the keenly awaited match against the Flying Titans on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"In every win and every journey, it’s part of it. You win some, you lose some. You just accept it and the important thing is how you comeback, di ba?" she said.





