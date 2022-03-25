Creamline gets shot at payback vs Chery Tiggo in PVL knockout rounds

SO many things have changed seven months after Chery Tiggo upended Creamline in a thriller of a finale to crown itself the country’s first professional volleyball champion.

But one thing will stick around when the two teams face off again next week – the competitive fire – although this time, they’ll be dueling not for the crown but for the chance to stay alive in the title race.

The Crossovers and Cool Smashers clash in one of the four quarterfinals matches of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference when the league returns to its old home at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan on Monday.

Uphill climb for Crossovers

But for Chery Tiggo’s scrambling stint coupled with Creamline’s solid campaign in the two-group prelims, odds are stacked against the defending champions, whose title-retention drive was dented by the absence of reigning Most Valuable Player Jaja Santiago, who is currently playing in the Japan V.League.“We will give Creamline a good fight,” said Mylene Paat, Chery Tiggo’s leading player who is coming off a stint as an import in Thailand's league.

The Crossovers, who also boast of Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Roma Joy Doromal, EJ Laure, Shaya Adorador, Justine Dorog, Joy Dacoron and ace setter Jasmine Nabor, will need to dish out their best to neutralize their arch rivals’ twice-to-beat edge, their reward for sweeping and topping Group B.



Creamline swept its three matches in Group B, including a tough five-setter over Petro Gazz. Coach Sherwin Meneses expects his powerhouse side to get even stronger, better as the tournament wears on.

“Given the three-day break, we expect to recover and improve. But we have to study and check our lapses (against the Angels),” said Meneses. “That win was important, if only for the momentum as we head to the quarters.”

“But even if we have the twice-to-beat advantage, we need to play solid,” added Meneses, who has been drawing superb games not just from his starters, led by Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, Risa Sato and Tots Carlos, but from the rest of the squad.

Meanwhile, the other quarterfinal matches pit Group A top seed Cignal HD against BaliPure, Choco Mucho vs PLDT, and Petro Gazz vs F2 Logistics with the HD Spikers, Flying Titans and the Angels all gaining twice-to-beat incentives.

