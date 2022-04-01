Tots Carlos leads Creamline past Choco Mucho in Game One

TOTS Carlos left nothing to chance as Creamline took Game One of its 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference semifinal series against Choco Mucho, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, on Friday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Carlos came way with 26 points off 21 attacks, one block, and four service aces, none bigger than her match-clinching ace to cap off a dominant fourth set showing for the Cool Smashers.

Alyssa Valdez also did her damage with 17 markers from her 13 kills, two blocks, and two aces, while Celine Domingo contributed 11 in the win.

It was a set four to remember for Creamline, who pulled away from a 14-9 affair by scoring five unanswered points for a 19-10 lead against its sister team.

"Talagang gumanda yung service at receive namin nung fourth set. Na-limit lang yung errors tsaka naka-receive kami kaya dumali yung atake namin," coach Sherwin Meneses.

Jia Morado-de Guzman also added 32 excellent sets to go with her two markers, as Jema Galanza and Jeanette Panaga also made key contributions with 10 apiece for the Cool Smashers to gain headways in this best-of-three series.

Game Two is on Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Kat Tolentino carried Choco Mucho with 13 points from 11 attacks and two blocks, while Cherry Nunag got eight in the loss.

