Creamline puts away Akari in Iloilo to secure top seed in PVL semifinals

CREAMLINE clinched the top seed in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference semifinals after dumping Akari, 25-17, 25-22, 29-27, 25-8 on Tuesday in Iloilo City.

The defending champions dropped only one game in the entire conference and nabbed its seventh win at the expense of the Power Chargers in front of 6,286 fans in attendance at the San Agustin Gym.

Petro Gazz (6-2, 19 points) secured the second seed while the seedings of two other semifinalists – F2 Logistics (6-2, 16 points) and PLDT (5-2, 15 points) - will be determined by the High Speed Hitters' match on Thursday against Choco Mucho.

A win by PLDT against the Flying Titans will automatically give it the third spot and drop the Cargo Movers to No. 4, which will mean a face-off against Creamline in a best-of-three semifinal series.

Tots Carlos delivered on both ends with triple-double numbers of 16 points, 16 receptions and 15 digs for the Cool Smashers.

Michele Gumabao led the offensive charge with 19 points on 17 attacks while Jema Galanza added 17 points for the Cool Smashers, who after dropping the third set utterly dominated the Power Chargers in the fourth.

Eli Soyud was a spark off the bench, leading the Power Chargers with 17 points.