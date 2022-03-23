Creamline claims top seed after five-set win over Petro Gazz

CREAMLINE secured the top seed in Pool B after a pulsating 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10 win over Petro Gazz in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference on Wednesday at Paco Arena in Manila.

Tots Carlos came through for the Cool Smashers with 28 points including 27 attacks as the Cool Smashers remained unbeaten at 3-0.

Twice-to-beat advantage

Jema Galanza chipped in 18 markers while Alyssa Valdez got all of her 17 points off kills as Creamline arranged a quarterfinal face-off with Chery Tiggo on Sunday with the Cool Smashers holding twice-to-beat advantage.

Creamline showcased its firepower with 76 points coming off hits to make up for its zero blocks in the five-set match. Jia Morado-de Guzman orchestrated that assault with her 35 excellent sets on top of her four markers.

PetroGazz leaned on Grethcel Soltones' 23 points off 20 spikes, two aces, and one block, but her efforts were for naught.

Still, the Angels will still own a twice-to-beat advantage and will meet the loser of the match between F2 Logistics and Choco Mucho.

MJ Phillips added 15 markers, while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas got 13 in the defeat.

