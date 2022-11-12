Creamline beats cellar-dwelling UAI-Army in four sets

CREAMLINE shrugged off a third set meltdown, defeating UAI-Army, 25-12, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jema Galanza, Celine Domingo and Tots Carlos carried the scoring load for the Cool Smashers as Creamline improved to 6-1 while keeping the Lady Troopers winless in seven matches.

PHOTO: PVL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Galanza delivered a triple-double performance of 14 points, 11 digs and 23 receptions including the game-winning kill in the fourth set, while Domingo added 16 points.

Up by two sets to none, the Cool Smashers had the chance to win its first-ever sweep this conference but the Lady Troopers came alive in the third behind Laura Condotta’s 20-point output.

Watch Now

“This conference, talagang hindi mo masasabi ano yung ilalaro mo kasi syempre malaking bagay yung imports. Talagang, nagco-contribute sila every game, lalo na sa opensa,” head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Yelo Basa finished with 18 points but struggled in tthe fourth set and was replaced by Carlos, who delivered seven points off the bench to rally an all-filipino lineup from a 2-9 deficit.

“Nung nag-sub nga, wala nang masyado sinabi si coach kasi nga we've been together for almost, ako with Creamline, almost two years na ako,” Carlos said.

“Nire-remind niya lang kami pag may nakakalimutan kami in terms of positioning, mga ganyan, mga atake, first position, mga ganon.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Nene Bautista added 12 points while Jovelyn Gonzaga had 10 markers in Army's 12th straight loss since the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference.