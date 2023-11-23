Creamline extends unbeaten run to 8 after breezy win over Nxled

CREAMLINE extended its league-best unbeaten streak to eight wins, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, at the expense of newcomer Nxled in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Thrusday.

Jema Galanza's standout display of 14 points on nine attacks, one block, and four aces (two straight for the win) kept the Cool Smashers' pristine record intact.

A win for its sister club Choco Mucho later in the day over PLDT will hand Creamline a ticket to the Final Four.

