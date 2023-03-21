Creamline back in PVL Finals after completing sweep of F2 Logistics

DEFENDING champion Creamline booked the first seat in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after completing a sweep of F2 Logistics, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Leading MVP candidate Tots Carlos was unstoppable in the nearly two-hour match as she led the Cool Smashers to a fifth straight finals appearance in the Open Conference despite the absence of injured star Alyssa Valdez.

The Cool Smashers will have a four-day rest before Game One of the best-of-three finals against either PLDT or Petro Gazz, whose own semifinal reached a do-or-die Game Three after a victory by the High Speed Hitters on Thursday.

Carlos finished with 19 points on 18 attacks and an ace. Michelle Gumabao added 12 points while Ced Doningo chipped in 11 for Creamline, whose lone loss this conference came at the hands of F2 Logistics in the eliminations.

Jema Galanza delivered a triple-double performance of 11 points, 15 digs and 12 receptions - including the game winning kill off a combination play.

“Hindi namin ineexpect na ganon magiging score kasi knowing F2, may history na bumabawi at isa kami sa nabiktima non so talagang naging composed ang team para makuha yung third set,” head coach Sherwin Meneses.

Kim Kianna Dy was the lone bright spot for the yellow side and finished with 11 points on nine attacks and two blocks.

Myla Pablo, who returned to action after missing two games of the Cargo Movers including the Game One last Saturday, added nine points.

