Creamline makes short work of F2 Logistics, stays perfect in PVL

CREAMLINE flexed its championship credentials with a straight-sets win over F2 Logistics, 25-19, 25-21, 25-16, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

Kyle Negrito led a workmanlike showing for the defending champions with 20 excellent sets on top of seven points in a statement win that kept the Cool Smashers unbeaten through its first games.

F2 Logistics, meanwhile, is tied for sixth place at 4-3 (win-loss) with Petro Gazz.

"Sobrang saya namin kasi 'yung preparation namin, naging effective 'yung resulta at maganda dahil nakakuha kami ng panalo — hindi naman dahil sa bagong first six, 'yung mga pinasok talaga namin ngayong araw, nagdeliver," said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

"Hindi (namin in-expect 'yung sweep) kasi talagang lahat ng laban namin, kahit nu'ng last conference na three sets, dikitan talaga.

"Siguro, may halong bwenas kami kaya medyo lumayo 'yung score pero kapag F2, lalaban at lalaban talaga 'yan. Naging maganda lang talaga 'yung preparation at resulta namin ngayong araw," he added.

In Creamline's first game this conference wherein captain Alyssa Valdez didn't play solely because of the coach's decision and not an injury, the one-two punch of Tots Carlos (15 points) and Jema Galanza (11 points) delivered the goods for its sixth straight win.

And ultimately, on top of F2's sluggish offense with no player in double figures, Negrito's swift playmaking enabled a well-versed Creamline attack to take over in straight sets.

