Creamline makes quick work of Cignal to zero in on PVL finals berth

CREAMLINE made quick work of Cignal, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22, to keep its semifinal record unblemished in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference on Monday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos and Alyssa Valdez led the way as the Cool Smashers assured themselves of a podium spot with a perfect 3-0 (win-loss) slate in the five-team playoff stage and moved within a win from securing a finals berth.

PHOTO: pvl

MVP candidate Carlos led the vengeful win against a Cignal team that snapped the Cool Smashers' 10-game winning streak in the elimination round with 21 points off 18 attacks, two blocks and an ace, and 11 digs.

Jia Morado De Guzman dished out 26 excellent sets in only three sets.

"Natuto na kami sa lesson namin noong natalo kami sa Cignal, na kailangan maging maganda 'yung composure namin hanggang sa 25 points. Siguro 'yun ang naging key," said head coach Sherwin Meneses.

The Cool Smashers pounced on the hapless HD Spikers' defense, sparked by Galanza who tallied 11 points in the first two sets. As a team, they converted 37 attacks against Cignal's 13.

Bench players Ayel Estranero and Jerrili Malabanan gave a reshuffled HD Spikers a fighting a chance in the third set at 12-all, only to see the Cool Smashers tally two blocks against the league's best blocking team.

No HD Spiker breached the double-figure mark as Ces Molina and Roselyn Doria were limited to only eight points apiece in the team's second loss in three games.

