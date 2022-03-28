Creamline overcomes late Chery Tiggo fightback to reach PVL Final Four

A VENGEFUL Creamline side turned back a late comeback by Chery Tiggo to put away a 25-18, 25-14 23-25, 25-19 victory in the first Premier Volleyball League (PVL) playdate with fans in the stands during the pandemic.

Pangs Panaga 15 points on 11 attacks, 3 blocks and an ace to lead the way for the Cool Smashers, who got their acts together quickly after a third-set fold-up to book a place in the PVL Open Conference semifinals.

Creamline settles old score

The multi-titled club held twice-to-beat advantage after an unbeaten run through the group stage, but needed just one game to dethrone the same team that beat it in the finals of the PVL bubble in Ilocos at the height of the pandemic.

Creamline will face the winner of the quarterfinal between F2 Logistics and Petro Gazz. The Cool Smashers blew a four-point lead late in the third set but regrouped in the fourth, where they broke free from a tight 16-all score by winning nine of the next 12 points before a big crowd at the Filoil Sports Arena in San Juan.

