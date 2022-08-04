Creamline opens PVL semis campaign with four-set win over Army

TOTS Carlos was nearly unstoppable in Creamline's 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 rout of Army-Black Mamba to start its campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals on Thursday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Cool Smashers relied on the heroics of Carlos, who exploded for 24 points off 21 attacks, two blocks and an ace to lead an impressive playoff debut for the league's most successful ballclub.

Triple-double goes to waste

Jovelyn Gonzaga’s triple-double performance of 13 points, 18 digs and 18 receptions was put to waste as the Lady Troopers crashed to their second loss in the semis - and third loss in a row since the end of the elimination round.

Despite a second-set stumble that saw Creamline blow a 22-19 lead, the Cool Smashers reasserted their dominance in the next two frames in all departments, finishing with a 63-43 advantage in kills and 8-6 edge in blocks.

"Kailangan lang namin maka-recover dun sa second-set loss. Nag-contribute naman everyone," said head coach Sherwin Meneses.

Carlos said: "Yun yung tine-training din, yung [mental recovery] 'pag nakukunan ng set o points. Nangyari na eh so we just have to focus on what's next."

Alyssa Valdez made her presence felt in the fourth set and dropped seven points to bury the Lady Troopers in a double-digit deficit, 13-23. She finished with 18 points.

Jema Galanza added 12 points, 14 digs and eight receptions while Pangs Panaga had 10 points off three blocks to help the Cool Smashers repeat over the Lady Troopers, who they swept in the elimination round.

Royse Tubino finished with 11 markers while Joanne Bunag and Jeannette Villareal had 10 points apiece for Lady Troopers.

The top two teams in the six-team pool made up of four local squads and foreign guest teams Kobe Shinhwa Women’s Univerisity of Japan and Taiwan’s King Whale Taipei will face off in the knockout finals on August 14.

