    PVL

    Creamline stamps class on BaliPure for second PVL win in a row

    by Kate M. Reyes
    3 hours ago
    Creamline took no chances against BaliPure.
    Creamline took no chances against BaliPure.
    PHOTO: PVL

    CREAMLINE bagged its second straight win on Monday night, dispatching BaliPure, 25-12, 25-21, 25-16, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the Paco Arena, Manila.

    Tots Carlos scored 14 points from nine attacks, two blocks, and three aces as Jia Morado-De Guzman produced 14 excellent sets as the Cool Smashers joined Petro Gazz atop Pool B on 2-0 win-loss cards ahead of their faceoff on Wednesday.

    Alyssa leaves it late

    Team captain Alyssa Valdez added seven points while stepping up big in the final set to seal the win against the Water Defenders while Celine Domingo and Jema Galanza chipped in a combined 12.

    Creamline beat PLDT, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22, in its opening match last Thursday.

      Meanwhile, BaliPure relied heavily on Patty Orendain's five attacks and a block as Marian Buitre and Rapril Aguilar added five apiece.

