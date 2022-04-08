Creamline back as PVL champ after finals sweep of Petro Gazz

ANTIPOLO -- Cream always rises to the top, and true enough, Creamline completed its run of perfection in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, sweeping PetroGazz with a 25-18, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16 thriller on Friday at Ynares Center here.

It's an impressive run for the Cool Smashers which went unbeaten through eight matches to claim the franchise's fourth crown.

The title run also came as a form of redemption for Creamline which exorcised its demons at the same venue where PetroGazz dealt it a runner-up finish in the 2019 Reinforced Conference.

Alyssa Valdez delivered an MVP-worthy performance in the clincher with 20 points built on 14 hits, three blocks, and three aces while guiding the Cool Smashers' 11-1 stretch to rally from a 9-5 deficit in the fourth set to take the 16-10 lead. Rightfully so, she earned the Finals MVP plum at the end of the night.

It was cruise control for Creamline from there, with Celine Domingo's one-hand tip triggering the celebration in front of the 8,231 in attendance.

Crowd darling Jema Galanza also delivered 17 markers, all from attacks, while Season MVP Tots Carlos scored all of her 16 points off kills.

Domingo also added 12, while Jia de Guzman had 35 excellent sets and four markers.

Tin Tiamzon led PetroGazz with 14 points, while MJ Phillips and Myla Pablo both had 13 in the bridesmaid finish, improving from last conference's third place.

By virtue of Creamline's win, Cignal also captured the bronze medal this conference after edging Choco Mucho in the third place match.

