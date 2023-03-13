CPS, De La Salle Lipa reign supreme at PNVF Under-18 volleyball

CALIFORNIA Precision Sports (CPS) proved untouchable while De La Salle Lipa had to go through the wringer before ruling the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

CPS made Antipolo City proud by winning the girls’ crown of the revived tournament at the expense of Gracel Christian College Foundation (GCC) of Taguig City, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18.

Archers pull through

De La Salle Lipa, on the other hand, was extended to a fourth set before booking a 23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-15 victory over Laguna team Santa Rosa City, which has started to establish itself as one of the county’s volleyball hotbeds.

Middle blocker Jenalyn Umayam had 18 kills, two service aces and a block for 21 points, while MVP and Best Outside Hitter Casiey Monique Dongallo peppered GCC’s porous defense with 15 hits and Joyce Soliven contributed nine points for CPS.

The unbeaten CPS girls won the crown without losing a single set in seven matches beginning from pool play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PNVF Ramon “Tats” Suzara was impressed on how the teams played in the three-weekend tournament supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

A total of 36 teams — 20 girls and 16 boys — played in the tournament, which will be followed by the PNVF Under-23 Championships in August also at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

De La Salle Lipa coach Pedro Perez Jr. banked on team captain Kris Gabriel Hernandez who led the team with 22 points on 18 hits, two blocks and two service aces.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kirby Lance Carurucan and Patrick Jade Reyes got 13 and 12 points, respectively, for De La Salle Lipa.

Hernandez was named boys’ MVP trophy and Best Outside Hitter, joining the other individual awardees—Second Best Hitter Neil Aldrin Catap of third-placer Justice CM Palma High School, First Middle Blocker Curt Jan Guillermo and Best Setter Clark Dingle of Santa Rosa City, Second Best Middle locker Jury Cureg of Mayamot National High Sschool-Antipolo City and Best Libero Jeremi Pierre Cuenca and Best Opposite Hitter Patrick Jade Reyes of De La Salle Lipa.

The other girls individual awardees were Second Best Outside Hitter Shane Andrei Dimaano and Second Best Middle Blocker Raizah Nicole Mamailao of bronze medalist De La Salle Lipa and Best Middle Blocker Rianne Margaret Bedural, Best Libero Lavhinia Jean Sasondoncillo and Best Opposite Hitter Sherrie Acosta of GCC.