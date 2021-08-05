Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL

    Courage under fire as Panaga shakes off injury in thrilling win

    by Lance Agcaoili
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PVL photos

    JEANETTE Panaga hasn’t fully recovered yet from a right ankle sprain but bravely played through the pain in Creamline’s come-from-behind five-set win over Choco Mucho.

    After previously missing four games, Panaga returned to active duty despite still nursing a swollen right ankle to deliver six of the team’s 10 kill blocks and help the Cool Smashers clinch the first Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference semifinals berth.

    “Mind over body,” said Panaga, who finished with 13 points on Wednesday. “May maga so ininuman ko lang ng gamot. Thankful ako sa PT at sa coaches dahil sa kanila mas mabilis recovery ko.”

    Jeanette Panaga injury Creamline

    The former NCAA Finals MVP from College of St. Benilde said she wanted to play badly for Creamline and contribute in its sibling battle against Choco Mucho.

    “Sobra na-miss ko maglaro kasi in the past few weeks. Gusto ko talaga maglaro nung last few games pa,” she admitted. “Gusto ko bumawi, gusto ko mag-contribute sa team para maganda galaw.”

    The 27-year-old middle blocker provided a formidable defense on the net, stopping Choco Mucho’s attacks led by Kat Tolentino to overcome a 1-2 match deficit.

      Panaga earns praise

      Team captain Alyssa Valdez was left impressed after Panaga played her heart out even if she’s not yet fully 100 percent.

      “We’re just so happy for Pangs kasi she really wanted to play and get back on the court to play with us,” Valdez said. “Nakita naman natin yung tulong na ginawa niya lalo sa net, so malaking bagay talaga si Pangs sa amin.”

      PHOTO: PVL photos

