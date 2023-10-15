Cignal shrugs off Daquis, Gonzaga absence to dispatch sister team PLDT

CIGNAL ruled a tug-of-war clash over its sister team PLDT to win its opening match, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Reigning conference MVP and captain Ces Molina boosted the HD Spikers’ winning charge with 20 attacks, 11 digs, and five receptions.

Such strong start comes amid the absence of Cignal’s veteran aces Rachel Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga.

“Talagang naging mindset ko today ay hindi kami pwedeng matalo sa first game namin kasi opportunity ‘to para ‘yung momentum namin, magtuloy-tuloy ng panalo,” said Molina.

“Kung alam niyo naman ‘yung team namin ‘pag natatalo, parang ang bilis namin ma-down. Pero ‘pag nananalo kami, ‘yung momentum namin dire-diretso. Tuloy-tuloy kami na ‘yung momentum pataas,” she added.

Molina & Co. played spoiler to the PVL debut of PLDT’s Fil-Canadian ace Savannah Davison, who paced her side’s opening loss with 17 markers on 16 attacks and one block.

Cignal will bat for win number two against defending champion Creamline on Saturday in Batangas City.

Meanwhile, PLDT searches for redemption versus Akari on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

