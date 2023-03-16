Cignal ends All-Filipino campaign on a high, leaves Army winless

CIGNAL trounced winless Army-Black Mamba, 29-27, 25-19, 25-16 to end the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on a high note on Thursday night at PhilSports Arena.

Cignal vs Army recap

The 2022 bronze medalists settled for sixth place in the first conference of the 2023 season with a 3-5 record while denying the Lady Troopers any win this conference. Army-Black Mamba stretched its skid to 20 games in a row and occupied the last spot in the nine-team standing with a 0-8 card.

Team captain Rachel Daquis delivered the goods for the HD Spikers with 12 points on four blocks and 12 digs. Glaudine Troncoso topped all scorers with conference-high 16 points while Ces Molina added 15 markers.

