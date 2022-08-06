Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cignal gets back on track, eliminates Army from PVL title contention

    by Jillian Velasco
    Just now
    Ria Meneses Cignal vs Army
    Ria Meneses regains her scoring prowess.
    PHOTO: PVL Media Bureau

    CIGNAL is back in its groove and snapped its three-game skid in a five-set thriller over Army-Black Mamba, 26-24, 26-28, 25-18, 18-25, 16-14, to punch its first win in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals on Saturday at Ynares Center Antipolo.

    Cignal vs Army recap

    The loss cost the Lady Troopers their title hopes as they dropped to 0-3, while the HD Spikers improve to a 1-1 win-loss card.

    Ria Meneses bounced back from a single-digit outing in their last game to tally game-high 23 points off 21 attacks and two blocks.

    The HD Spikers will be the first to take on the foreign guest team Taipei KingWhale on Monday at Mall of Asia Arena.

