    PVL

    In-form Cignal HD spikers deal Creamline first loss of PVL conference

    by Jillian Velasco
    1 Hour ago
    Ces Molina, Cignal vs Creamline
    PHOTO: PVL

    CIGNAL frustrated Creamline in a battle of unbeaten teams, 25-21, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, to clinch a semifinal spot in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Thursday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

    Ces Molina's 15-point outing built on 11 attacks and four blocks enabled the HD Spikers to put away their fourth successive win and end the Cool Smashers' 10-game winning streak that dated back from the last conference.

    The multi-titled Creamline side slipped to a 2-1 record.

    PHOTO: PVL

