Cignal survives brave stand by Galeries Tower, keeps PVL newcomer winless

CIGNAL kept Galeries Tower winless with a 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 25-11 victory in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

Vanie Gandler’s 14 attacks sent the Highrisers crashing to their fifth defeat in as many games in their debut in the country's pioneering volleyball league.

The HD Spikers improved to 4-2 (win-loss) to break free from a three-way tie with F2 Logistics (3-2) and Akari (3-2) for sixth place.

“We’re halfway through the elimination round and for sure this is a good boost to our confidence. But there’s still a lot to work on so we’re just gonna keep working and move forward,” Gandler said.

PHOTO: PVL

“I’m just really happy to be here (with Cignal). So to my (UAAP) Season 84 self, just keep going and I’m really grateful for where I am right now,” she added.

Reigning MVP Ces Molina led four HD Spikers in double figures with 17 points and sparked a 9-0 run midway in Set 4 that doused a Highrisers fightback.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The league’s newcomers didn’t leave empty-handed after winning their very first PVL set at 26-24 in an extended Set 3 — one made possible by the Highrisers’ late 6-1 burst.

Ysa Jimenez and RJ Doromal’s 25 combined points paced the Galeries Tower side.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph