In-form Cignal deals F2 Logistics its first loss in PVL

CIGNAL dealt powerhouse F2 Logistics its first loss in the 2022 Philippine Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference with a 25-14, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18 victory on Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The souped-up HD Spikers got the spark from Gel Cayuna, who led from the front with with seven points, including three service aces, and 18 excellent sets in the club's second straight win of the season.

Blazing start for Cignal

Cignal was quick to assert its might, opening with an 11-3 start in the first set and once again handily taking a two-set lead.

F2 took one back in set three and seemed on the brink of forcing the decider behind Tin Tiamzon, but the HD Spikers came together after Ces Molina sprained her right ankle to erect the 20-14 edge in the fourth set.

Rachel Anne Daquis led Cignal with 13 points off 11 kills and two blocks, while Molina added 13 markers, all from attacks, before her injury in set four. Ria Meneses also got 12 points for the HD Spikers.

F2 fell to a 2-1 card in Pool A, but can still lock up a quarterfinal berth with a win against Choco Mucho on Thursday.

Tiamzon paced the Cargo Movers with 14 points powered by 14 hits and one block, as Kianna Dy got 11 in the losing cause.

