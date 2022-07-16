Cignal thwarts early Chery Tiggo run to grab third win in a row

CIGNAL shrugged off a rocky opening set to keep Chery Tiggo winless, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, Saturday, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The HD Spikers are now a win away from a semis spot, as they kept their slate clean at 3-0 to grab the solo lead, while extending the Crossovers’ losing streak at three.

Cignal saw their six-point lead vanish into thin air in the opening set, after Chery Tiggo pulled of a 16-5 run riding the shoulders of Mylene Paat, Shaya Adorador and Arrianne Layug to overturn a 5-11 deficit to a 21-16 lead.

But multiple errors from the Crossovers pulled the HD Spikers right back to contention with an Ayel Estranero ace securing the first set in Cignal’s favor, 25-23.

Ces Molina, Rachel Daquis and Ria Meneses finally came back as starters for the HD Spikers in the succeeding sets, helping Cignal sweep the hapless Crossovers despite a gallant stand led by Shaya Adorador to save four match points.

Coach Shaq Delos Santos was once again proud of his wards who kept their composure to turn the tables around in the opening frame.

“Very thankful na nakarecover kami sa set na yun,” he said.

“Sabi ko nga, malayo pa naman yung score. Lamang talaga yung kalaban pero sabi namin tiyagaan namin one point at a time. Good thing yun, gumanda service namin and ang good thing din yung timing din na naipasok ko yung starting six ko.”

Molina delivered the goods off the bench for another Player of the Game honor with 16 points off 13 attacks, two aces and a block, while Angeli Araneta added 10 markers built on eight attacks and two aces.

Paat paced the loss with 10 points and 12 digs, while returning EJ Laure tallied seven points and seven receptions in two sets.

